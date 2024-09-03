Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $103.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $8,973,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.62.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

