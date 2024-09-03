Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Down 10.7%

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 13,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

Ceiba Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

