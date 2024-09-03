Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Certara were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

