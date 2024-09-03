Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Certara were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CERT stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CERT
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.