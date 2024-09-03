CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.

Several research firms have commented on GIB.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

GIB.A opened at C$151.83 on Tuesday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$129.00 and a 52-week high of C$160.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company has a market cap of C$30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

