Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08). 1,729,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 679,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

