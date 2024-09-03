Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRL opened at $197.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.