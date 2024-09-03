Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

