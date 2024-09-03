Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 957,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 255,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chimera Investment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 229,925 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Chimera Investment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.