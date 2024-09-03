China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,062,800 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 31,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

