China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

