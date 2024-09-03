China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 10.1%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

