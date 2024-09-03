Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

Shares of LDSVF opened at $12,800.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12,488.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12,053.17. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $10,439.40 and a one year high of $13,370.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

