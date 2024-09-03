Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance
Shares of LDSVF opened at $12,800.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12,488.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12,053.17. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $10,439.40 and a one year high of $13,370.50.
