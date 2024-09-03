Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

