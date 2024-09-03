Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

SHEL stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

