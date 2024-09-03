Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,575 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

