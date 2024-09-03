Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.