Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

