Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after buying an additional 16,512,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.