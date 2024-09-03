Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

