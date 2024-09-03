Claro Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

