Claro Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HP by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

