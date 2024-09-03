Claro Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 663.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,184.69 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.