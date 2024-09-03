Claro Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

