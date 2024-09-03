Claro Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,061.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,786.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,652.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

