Claro Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.86 and a 200-day moving average of $541.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

