Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.75, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,049,007 shares of company stock valued at $388,240,209. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.