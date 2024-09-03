Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.08), for a total transaction of £423,000 ($556,213.02).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 169 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,755 ($36.23) per share, with a total value of £4,655.95 ($6,122.22).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,607 ($6,057.86).

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.53) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($6,111.03).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($37.08) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($27.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,890 ($38.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,741.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,621.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.79) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,825 ($37.15).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

