Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.070–0.070 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

