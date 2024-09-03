Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 29,541 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

