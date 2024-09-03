Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 63,806 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,570,000 after purchasing an additional 174,960 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,029,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.