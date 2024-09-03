Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

