Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $12,003,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

