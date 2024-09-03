Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.