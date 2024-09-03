Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,464 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,338,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,097 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 357.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.