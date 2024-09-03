Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.89 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average is $215.91.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

