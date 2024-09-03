Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,469,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

