Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 2,669.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SFLR opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

