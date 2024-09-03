Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $17.40 Million Investment in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 878,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $40,113,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $884,000.

BATS TFJL opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

