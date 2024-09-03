Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 193,735 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.77% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,768,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,404 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 393,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 389,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 328,718 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

