Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 96.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

