Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,418,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.