Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $252.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

