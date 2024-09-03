Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 68,267 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS FAUG opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.