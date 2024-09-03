Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 710,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 19.74% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QFLR opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

