CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Up 5.2%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

