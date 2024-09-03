Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.