Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

FANG opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

