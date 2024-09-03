Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $670,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

