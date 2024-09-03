Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

