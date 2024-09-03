Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

DLR stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.